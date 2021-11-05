Stunning Hudson Valley, New York Home Can ‘Never Be Built Again’
Must See: A "once in a lifetime" Hudson Valley waterfront home that can "never be built again" is expected to break records.
A home in Dutchess County that realtors call a "modern masterpiece directly on the banks of the Hudson River hit the market on Thursday."
The Hudson River home at 46 Ledgerock Lane in Hyde Park was listed Thursday for $45 million.
"Once in a lifetime and never to be built again, this breathtaking, gated estate lies on a rock ledge on the Hudson River and is surrounded by 10+ private acres," the listing states.
Current setback laws from the shoreline make this estate extremely rare and one-of-a-kind.
Ledgerock, built by renowned architect Lee Ledbetter in 2011, is an elegant, architectural sculpture designed to make you feel like you are floating on the river, while offering unparalleled views of the Catskill Mountains.
"From the passing boats to fiery sunsets, every room of the 14,000+ square foot main residence frames its breathtaking views through walls of glass, ranging from 18 to 28 feet high," realtors state.
The construction of Ledgerock combines the work of European craftsmen and the finest materials available, including exotic wood and rare stone from Africa, South America and Europe wrapped in a fa ade consisting of 40,000 square feet of fossilized French limestone, according to the listing.
The sale of the home would set a Dutchess County record if sold for the listing price of $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The exterior includes 5,000 square feet of travertine and includes a salt-water pool, kitchen, firepit and hot tub, all with views of the Hudson River.
The home features:
- 5 Beds
- 7.5 Baths
- Helipad
- Over 4 fireplaces
- A 5-plus car garage
- Area boat dock
- Area Horse Riding/Stables
- In-Home Gym
Outside of the main home there is a staff apartment, a 2,500 square foot guest house, garage space for 9-18 cars and a carwash.
Check out more photos of this "once in a lifetime" home that will likely be record-breaking below"
