New Pantera Music ‘Entirely Possible,’ Says Band’s Former Producer
New music from the re-formed Pantera is "entirely possible," according to Sterling Winfield, the record producer who helped helm 2000's Reinventing the Steel, the band's last studio album with the late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.
However, Winfield doesn't think that new material from the re-tooled band — Pantera currently include Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante in the late musicians' place — should be released under the Pantera name.
"It's not unheard of; it's not blasphemous," Winfield explained to KNON Radio last month when asked about the possibility of new Pantera music. (via Metal Injection)
He continued, "I will say that it is entirely plausible — it is entirely possible. But at this point in time, I don't know that anybody's looking that far down the road. They've got a world tour to tackle for the next two years, and they are gonna be busy doing that."
Still, that doesn't necessarily preclude new material. "Could it happen? Yes," the producer said.
But Winfield added, "If it were to happen, I would not feel comfortable calling it Pantera. I don't think that would be classy — I'll put it that way. And I'll leave it at that for now. This lineup could make some very badass music, and the music is all that matters."
Additionally, the producer has further remarked on Wylde's place in the band, saying he wasn't the only guitarist considered. See Pantera tour dates under the interview. Get tickets here.
Pantera Producer Sterling Winfield Talks to KNON Radio - Dec. 30, 2022
