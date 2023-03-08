Historic Hudson Valley ‘Hippie Winery’ Closes For Good

A beloved winery in the Hudson Valley has served its last customer.

While scrolling through Facebook late Tuesday night I was disappointed to learn one of my favorite wineries in the Hudson Valley is closed for good.

Palaia Winery and Meadery In Highland Mills, New York Is Closed

Remax Agnes L Milani, Howard Hanna Rand Reality via Remax loading...

A friend on Facebook posted about Palaia Winery and Meadery In Highland Mills, New York closing for good.

The property is listed by Agnes L Milani, Howard Hanna Rand Reality via Remax.

Besides great drinks and food the businesses was very popular for hosting live music indoors and outdoors each weekend. The tasting room was located in a 200-year-old barn.

"Palaia Winery is a family-operated business with a great vibe. We are the Hudson Valley's Hippie winery with live music every weekend. Great customer service and we offer yummy food in our small cafe'. Wine, Wine slushies, Craft Beer, NYS spirits, Hard Cider, Soda and more. Outside picnic and music with 5 major festivals," the business stated on its website.

Orange County, New York Winery Closes Down

Remax Agnes L Milani, Howard Hanna Rand Reality via Remax loading...

Now, of course, you can't believe everything you read on social media. So I quickly did some research and unfortunately confirmed the winery in Orange County, New York has officially closed.

"Closed for business...Huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the years," Palaia Winery and Meadery now states on its website. "Until we meet again!"

Palaia Winery Palaia Winery loading...

Winery Posted For Sale

A reason for the closure wasn't announced. But, the last time I was there, over the summer, I heard rumors owners were trying to sell the property.

A quick Google search also proved the rumor to be true.

"Tremendous opportunity to own a live music venue and a functioning winery all on 32 acres and just minutes from Woodbury Common & I-87. Palaia Winery produces and bottles multiple wine varieties year-round. The winery, located in the barn, is a turnkey facility and the sale includes the name, "Palaia," all equipment & current accounts to start production," realtors state in the listing.

The listing states a sale is "pending."

Remax Agnes L Milani, Howard Hanna Rand Reality via Remax loading...

