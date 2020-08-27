Paint Your Pet at The Barking Goose Rescheduled for Sept 16

If you've been disappointed about how many events have been cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone. But this time I have a rescheduled date for a very cool event.

Join The Barking Goose Bookstore Bar and Cafe on North Plank Road in Newburgh for a night of painting your pet on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30PM. You will be guided by two instructors who will be helping you bring your beloved pet to life. They will draw your pet on your 16x20” canvas in detail, to ensure you have a great jumping off point. You will choose your favorite photo of your pet and email it to them no later than four days before the event after purchasing your ticket so they can get it drawn onto your canvas in time.

All materials needed will be provided. The event begins at 6:30PM, but since it is individual instruction if you arrive a little earlier they can get you started before then. For all the info on Paint Your Pet at The Barking Goose, visit the event facebook page.