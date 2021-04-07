Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne is adding another accolade to his legendary career. The former Black Sabbath frontman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rumors about Osbourne’s possible induction began circulating after a commercial promoting the Hall of Fame ceremony special - featuring clips of the iconic rocker - aired during the April 2 edition of SmackDown.

Ozzy has a long standing relationship with the WWE, spanning many years. At WrestleMania 2 in 1986, the rocker appeared alongside Captain Lou Albano, managing the British Bulldogs in their tag team title match against the Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake). Decades later, Ozzy and his wife, Sharon, would host a 2009 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne guest host 'Monday Night Raw' in 2009

In addition to honoring wrestlers, the WWE Hall of Fame has a celebrity wing to celebrate individuals from other walks of life who have made an impact on the organization through their memorable appearances and/or longtime associations with the WWE. In accepting enshrinement into the celebrity wing, Ozzy will join such past honorees as Snoop Dogg, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mr. T and Donald Trump.

This year’s ceremony is a combined event, honoring 2020 and 2021 inductees (the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s ceremony). It was pre-taped at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 30 and April 1. Wrestling news site Wrestling Observer reports that Osbourne recorded a video acceptance speech but did not attend the event in person. Actor William Shatner - officially part of the 2020 class - will also be inducted.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air tonight, April 6, at 8PM EST on the Peacock streaming service.

