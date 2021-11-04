Wrestling Legend Mick Foley Celebrates Book Anniversary In The Hudson Valley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be returning to Poughkeepsie to celebrate a big anniversary.

I remember first becoming a fan of Mick Foley when he went under the name Cactus Jack back in the 1980s in WCCW (World Class Championship Wrestling). In fact, Cactus Jack was my favorite character that he had out of all of them, which included Mankind and Dude Love. In addition to WCCW, Foley wrestled for many wrestling organizations throughout his career including WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA, along with many promotions in Japan. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. One of the most talked-about matches of all time was when Mankind fought the Undertaker at King of the Ring in 1998 in a Hell in a Cell Match, which featured Mankind (Foley) getting tossed off the top of the cage and onto the floor.

Foley is set to appear at Laugh It Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie on Dec. 15 at 7 pm

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his best-selling autobiography, Have A Nice Day!: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks, the hardcore legend will be going out on a tour, sharing stories while blending humor, wrestling history, and fan interaction. Foley is set to appear at Laugh It Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie on Dec. 15 at 7 pm. It's sure to be the ultimate experience for any Foley fan. Get your tickets here.

I remember meeting Mick Foley on a book tour 20 years ago at the now-defunct Media Play in South Hills Mall.

Tigman with Mick Foley at book signing in 2001 at Media Play in Poughkeepsie

Check out Cactus Jack in action taking on "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton back in the WCW days below.

Wrestling Matches That Could Win A Gold Metal If Professional Wresting Were An Olympic Sport I belelive that these are some of the best matches of all time. No gimmicks, just a good old fashioned match that told a great story and left the crowd in awe of what they just witnessed.