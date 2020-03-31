Ozzy Osbourne Forced to Cancel Trip for Parkinson’s Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his previously scheduled trip to Switzerland as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple the travel industry.

The iconic rocker, who revealed in February that he was battling Parkinson's disease, had planned to see an immune systems specialist while overseas. Osbourne had originally been diagnosed with the disorder in 2003, but only chose to go public with the news recently. The planned treatment was designed to help the ailing singer continue maintaining his lifestyle in the face of the progressive neurological condition.

Earlier this year, Osbourne canceled his 2020 tour to focus on his health. At the time, the legendary rocker noted that his treatment in Switzerland, scheduled for April, was to take “six-eight weeks."

Ozzy's daughter, Kelly, recently reported that the Black Sabbath frontman had seen his health improve. “Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing,” Kelly said. “He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

News of Ozzy’s trip cancellation was confirmed by his wife, Sharon, on her CBS daytime series, The Talk.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel, for his treatment,” the Osbourne matriarch revealed. Sharon then explained that she and her family continue to face the sanctions surrounding coronavirus day-by-day. “We’re just hanging in, like everybody else. Just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there.”

“I honestly find this such frightening times,” Sharon continued, echoing the thoughts of many as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. “I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive.” Watch the clip of Sharon on The Talk below.