Over A Dozen New York Businesses Confessed To Not Paying Workers

New York State's new "Wage Theft Task Force" recovered nearly $3 million owed to workers across the state. Officials believe more residents are owed money and set up a new way to file a claim.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called "major actions to combat wage theft and protect the paychecks of hardworking New Yorkers."

New Yorks 'Wage Theft Task Force' Announces 'Major Crackdown To Combat Wage Theft'

Pile of Money Ingram Publishing loading...

The Wage Theft Task Force just secured felony convictions and agreements from more than a dozen businesses and 265 individuals to pay nearly $3 million in wage restitution and contributions owed to New York State since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

"As we work to help New Yorkers recover from the economic hardship of the pandemic, we must ensure we are protecting workers and guarantee they receive the pay they are owed," Hochul stated. "The Wage Theft Task Force has already secured major victories for workers. I am proud that we are doubling down on our efforts in order to help more workers and make it clear that in New York, wage theft will never be tolerated."

Hochul says the state is "doubling down" its efforts by launching a new hotline New Yorkers can call to report wage theft directly to the New York State Department of Labor. The number is 833-910-4378.

Hillary Clinton Addresses New York Democratic Convention Getty Images loading...

"The online reporting system will give New Yorkers the ability to report wage theft online in a variety of languages while improving the Department's ability to track complaints and identify trends," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Nine New York Businesses Covincted

At least nine New York businesses, including two in the Hudson Valley, were convicted of felonies. The list, according to Hochul, is below:

Fregosi Landscaping, Putnam County, New York

Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub, New Rochelle, New York

Thai Bistro and Karma Bistro, Schenectady, New York

APJ Restoration Inc, Suffolk County, New York

Goldstar Installation Services, Suffolk County, New York

Tri-State Construction of NY Corp, Suffolk County, New York

Designcore Ltd, Brooklyn, New York

Tri-County Home Nursing Services, Nassau County, New York

Laser Electrical Contracting, Queens, New York

481471171 zimmytws loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hochul also believes the state is "developing a state-of-the-art online wage theft reporting system to create more opportunities for workers to report wage theft and receive what they are owed while protecting their privacy and safety."

State officials are also working on a new, state-of-the-art Worker Protection Management System. Officials say this new online system will allow New Yorkers to report claims online and receive updates in real-time about the status of their claims. The $10 million project is expected to b completed in 2023, officials say.

NY.Gov NY.Gov loading...

The Wage Theft Task Force is a coordinated effort between the New York State Department of Labor, the New York State Attorney General and District Attorneys.

Claim Your Share Of Lost Money In New York State

11 Hudson Valley Parks Ranked Best to Worst

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.