Over 2,000 Mid-Hudson Valley Residents Recover From COVID-19
Over 2,000 residents from the Mid-Hudson Valley who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
On Saturday, in his latest COVID-19 briefing, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said 941 Orange County residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Dutchess County's COVID-19 dashboard reports 729 residents have recovered. The dashboard was last updated on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Ulster County reports 576 residents have covered from the respiratory illness, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 dashboard.
Putnam County's COVID-19 dashboard doesn't list the number of residents who have recovered but marks 1,070 have been "Released" which means 1,070 are no longer isolated or quarantined, according to the Putnam County's COVID-19 dashboard
Sullivan County doesn't list the number of people who have recovered from the virus on its COVID-19 dashboard.
According to the New York State Department of Health 316,415 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the number of confirmed cases in the Mid-Hudson Valley.
- Orange County: 8,967
- Dutchess County: 3,086
- Ulster County: 1,341
- Putnam County: 1,013
- Sullivan County: 951
John Hopkins University reports over 1.1 million people have been infected with the virus nationwide and 180,152 have recovered.