Over 130 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Weekend

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Around 130 Hudson Valley residents lost their battles with COVID-19 this weekend.

Sullivan County reports four deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard since Friday afternoon. The county now has 21 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Two more deaths were reported in Ulster County since Friday, bringing the county total to 23, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 11 more residents died from COVID-19, since Hudson Valley Post's last fatality update, bringing the county total to 280. Neuhaus noted only two residents died between his COVID-19 updates on Friday and Saturday,

"That's the smallest increase we've had, as long as I can remember, in the last two weeks," Neuhaus said.

The New York State Department of Health reports five more deaths since Friday in Dutchess County, four more fatalities in Putnam County, 28 more Rockland County deaths and 83 more fatalities from Westchester County.

There are now 62 reported deaths in Dutchess County, 43 from Putnam County, 946 in Westchester County and 377 from Rockland County, according to the New York State Department of Health.