Over 130 Hudson Valley Nursing Home Residents Died From COVID-19

Hudson Valley Post compiled a list of all the COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the region.

Orange County

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 76

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 25

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Dutchess County

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 19

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 9

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Ulster County

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 17

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 0

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Sullivan County

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 5

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 0

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Putnam County

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 16

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes: 0

Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

Presumed COVID-19 Deaths at Adult Care Facilities: 0

The data is from the New York State Department of Health as of May 3. It doesn't reflect deaths that occurred outside of a facility

Below are COVID-19 related deaths from nursing homes in the region.

Dutchess County

Ferncliff Nursing Home: 9

Fishkill Center For Rehabilitation And Nursing: 1

Northern Dutchess Res Health Care Facility: 1

The Grand Rehabilitation And Nursing At Pawling: 3

Wingate At Beacon Dutchess: 5

Orange County

Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center: 3

Glen Arden: 1

Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center: 8

Middletown Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: 3

Montgomery Nursing And Rehabilitation Center: 7

Sapphire Nursing And Rehab At Goshen:3

Schervier Pavilion: 18

St. Josephs Place: 3

The Valley View Center For Nursing Care And Rehabilitation: 30

Putnam County

Putnam Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 13

Putnam Ridge Putnam: 3

Sullivan County

Catskill Regional Medical Center: 3

Sullivan County Adult Care Center: 2

Ulster County

Ten Broeck Center For Rehabilitation & Nursing Ulster: 12

Wingate Of Ulster: 5

