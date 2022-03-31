Outrage: Taxpayers To Pay Shocking Price To Keep Team in New York

Many New Yorkers are outraged that taxpayers will pay an unprecedented amount of money to keep a sports team in New York. Significantly more than the team will pay. However, some say this is good for Empire State residents.

$1.4 billion New Stadium in Orchard Park.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced an agreement between New York State, Erie County, and the NFL's Buffalo Bills franchise for a $1.4 billion new stadium in Orchard Park.

Hillary Clinton Addresses New York Democratic Convention Getty Images loading...

"I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions - how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?" Hochul said. "I'm pleased that after months of negotiations, we've come out with the best answers possible - the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates."

Under the deal, New York taxpayers will pay $850 million of the $1.4 billion in construction costs.

Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

New York State taxpayers will pay $600 million for the new stadium with Erie County residents adding an additional $250 million. The Buffalo Bills and NFL will pay $550 million.

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Getty Images loading...

Many New Yorkers, including politicians, are outraged about the price tag. Brooklyn Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D) says this is "a hard pill to swallow."

"Go Bills for sure, but this is a hard pill to swallow when the premier state-run hospital in New York City, SUNY Downstate, is in dire straits after being designated a COVID-19-only hospital by the previous administration," Myrie tweeted.

Twitter Twitter loading...

On top of that, the Buffalo News did some digging and believes New York taxpayers will actually have to fork over $1.13 billion when factoring in maintenance costs.

“Everyone in government folded like a cheap suit,” a New York government lobbyist told The New York Post. “I am stunned.”

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul says there are many reasons why this is good for all New Yorkers.

According to Hochul's office:

Reasons Why New $1.4 Billion Stadium is Good For All In New York

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.

Here Are The Buffalo Bills' Toughest Heartbreaking Losses Here in Buffalo, we know what a heart-breaking loss means.