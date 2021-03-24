Outdoor Cideries Worth Visiting in the Hudson Valley

Happy Spring! This weekend, we welcomed one of the best seasons, especially in the Hudson Valley. We can look forward to warmer and brighter days, the sound of the peepers again and plenty of activities outdoors. There’s something about being outdoors, breathing in fresh air and soaking up vitamin D. With the return of hiking trails and the opening of paths throughout the Hudson Valley, we can also be pumped about outdoor seating. I don’t know about you, but from May until October, I only want to dine outdoor. Cheers to the season of enjoying a cocktail, beer, or glass of cider outside again. Here are some cool cideries that I have visited within the Hudson Valley that have neat outdoor ambiance.

Orchard Hill Cider Mill, New Hampton, NY

Located within the backroads of New Hampton, Orchard Hill has that hometown cidery feel. I loved chatting with the owners about their homemade cider and tasting their options. They opened their doors in 2011 and have shown this town another way of cider life. Along with their cider, they also offer a full food menu, cocktails and of course growlers and bottles. My favorite was their bone-dry cider, check out more details here.

Bad Seed Hard Cider, Highland, NY

In the past, I have heard great things about Bad Seed, so I had to try it out for myself. I fell in love with their outdoor space. I love the idea behind their cider being freshly pressed with apples from NY on their farm located in Highland. Personally, I prefer dry cider over any other kind, and I loved that the choices were mainly dry. I enjoyed my flight of cider and pizza as well. Find out more info here.

Angry Orchard, Walden, NY

Located on over 60 acres, there’s a lot to experience at Angry Orchard. Upon arriving, you can see the trees of where the apples are grown and then later pressed to make local cider. I think it's super cool that this national brand has gone local and created its own name in the Hudson Valley. When I visited last, I enjoyed my guided tours to the tree hour, live music in the taproom and fries from the food truck on site. Next time you stop by, try their Newtown Pippin, it's one of my favorites. Check out more here. Which cideries do you like in the Hudson Valley? Let us know below.

