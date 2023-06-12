Police Say Three Men Have Been Ripping Off Businesses All Over HV

If you own a business that has recently been burglarized, police say that these men may have been responsible.

A string of burglaries in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Sullivan Counties is being blamed on three individuals who were recently arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. For three weeks, businesses all over the Hudson Valley have reported break-ins and burglaries but no suspects had been caught. On June 4 there was a break in the case as police say a trio of burglars broke into two different locations in Ulster and Dutchess Counties.

Town of Ulster Police were responding to a burglar alarm in the early morning hours and at the same time, officers from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office were alerted to another burglary in the Village of Rhinebeck. Ulster Police were able to apprehend two suspects while a third was able to escape in a vehicle. While retreating back to Dutchess County, the third suspect was stopped by State Police and turned over to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office with the other two suspected burglars.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau launched an investigation that concluded the three men were believed to be responsible for several commercial burglaries not only in Ulster and Dutchess but also in Orange and Sullivan Counties.

The three men, all from Connecticut, were identified as 22-year-old Rickie Miranda Jr. from Bristol, 20-year-old Jacob A. Miranda of Bristol and Thomas C. Durant, a 19-year-old from Burlington.

The Mirandas were both charged with three counts of Burglary in the third degree, which is a felony. Durant was charged with Possession of burglar’s tools, Conspiracy in the fifth degree, Criminal Facilitation in the fourth degree and Criminal Possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, all misdemeanors.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added later. Anyone with information about these recent robberies is being asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com (mailto:dcsotips@gmail.com), and all information will be kept confidential.

