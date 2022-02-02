If you are a parent that has tried to find quality child care in your town, you know that it can be a significant struggle.

This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is the recipient of a federal grant, worth $70,000,000 to help out with child care needs.

More specifically, Governor Hochul will help earmark the funds for potential child care providers to have training staff retention, as well as getting new businesses up and running.

When can someone apply for these new New York State child care grants?

The application period will be opening up in the middle of April, and close on May 19, 2022 (according to a press release) then funds will be awarded in June of 2022.

Who can apply for these new New York State child care grants?

The people (or businesses) that can apply are newly licensed, registered, or permitted child care programs in areas of the state without sufficient child care slots, known as child care deserts.

What is considered a child care desert?

A child care desert is an area defined by census information that has more than three children under the age of 5, for every currently available child care slot in any particular area. The only question left is, is $70 million enough to make a difference?

