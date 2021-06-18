NYS Campgrounds Offering First-Time Ever Loyalty Reward Program

New York State has announced the first-ever camper loyalty/reward program for overnight stay at state campgrounds across the state.

The announcement of this new loyalty program coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 camping season. This program will allow visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward the use of future stays.

The points are awarded upon departure for all camping stays, meaning campers can earn points on already-booked reservations and any new reservation as soon as they enroll in the program.

State Parks Commissioner, Erik Kulleseid said:

The DEC is thrilled to partner with State Parks to launch the Camping Loyalty/Reward Program to show our appreciation for loyal visitors to our campgrounds across the state. New York State's new loyalty program is easy to use and encourages visitors to return to our campgrounds year after year. All DEC campgrounds will be open this summer and I encourage campers both expert and novice to experience the great outdoors with us

While occupancy for the 2021 season is high, there is still availability, particularly on weekdays and during non-peak seasons. The points earned in the program have no cash value and can only be used for rewards offered by New York State campgrounds.

Earning and redemption rates can be adjusted at any time. For more details regarding the new loyalty reward program can visit ReserveAmerica. The New York State Office of Parks oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, trails, and golf courses.

43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a 'Lifetime' Hudson Valley Sunrise The Hudson Valley experienced a once in a "lifetime" sunrise. This historic sunrise had occurred just twice in the past 150 years. Check out these must-see photos: