A truly frightful incident took place on the New York City Subway system yesterday afternoon. One particular location saw two seperate NYC Subway trains collide with each other resulting in both trains being knocked from the tracks and many people hurt.

NYC Subway Collision Investigation Details

The incident of the day unfolded before the eyes of hundreds of people at the station located near 96th and Broadway on in NYC's Upper West side. It was at around 3pm when the collision occurred, with one of the trains at the time carrying around 300 people.

The impact of the collision caused a derailment with both trains coming off the tracks. While the one train was carrying passengers, the other train had been previously taken out of commision due to previous vandalism.

Following the collision, emergency personnel immidiately responded to the scene. Multiple outlets including CBS News, reported that at least two dozen people suffered minor non-life threatening injuries from the event. Emergency personnel including EMS workers and police officers worked diligently to make sure those that needed medical attention received and that everyone involved was escorted to safety.

Many passengers were shocked to see the aftermath of the collision which according to the passenger left the occupied train with some heavy damage including "crunched up floors, bent poles and seats that no longer looked like seats".

Subway Collision Aftermath

At this current time the entire situation is still under investigation, so currently there is no clear answer as to why the two trains were on the same track at the time of the event other than that the out of commision train was being repaired.

The situation overall could have been much more treacherous and all injured individuals are expected to recover. The main issue to come about in the aftermath is that the derailment was expected to cause travel delays for today.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey stated that he expected to crews to be working all night in order to have services restored to normal by rush hour today but that it was something he could not guarantee

On Thursday night 1/2/3 trains were partially suspended in Manhattan, disruptions occurred for the 4/5 trains in Brooklyn and also for the 5 trains running locally in the Bronx.

As of this morning service on the Manhattan 1/2/3 lines was still shut down, which caused commuters the need to find alternate routes and forms of transportation.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber stated that while much work has already been done in the clean up process, including 9 out of the 10 train cars involved being re-railed, that it will still take some time before the entire process is complete.

