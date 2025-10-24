New York Responds to NASCAR’s Schedule Snub, But Will it Work?

It looks like New York State is doing its best to make the most out of a bad situation after being "screwed over" by NASCAR.

After NASCAR blindsided fans by moving the Watkins Glen race from its traditional summer slot to Mother’s Day weekend, state officials are now scrambling to lessen the blow.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Watkins Glen State Park will open its campgrounds early in 2026 in order to give racing fans a place to stay during the newly scheduled May race weekend. Normally, the park doesn’t open for camping until later in the month, but this year they're firing up two loops early to welcome visitors for the “Go Bowling at The Glen” race, which now takes place May 10.

Officials say this move is meant to show support for race fans and local businesses that rely on the annual NASCAR crowds. Unfortunately, early May in the Finger Lakes isn’t exactly peak camping season. The ground is still cold, the rain can be relentless, and the idea of spending Mother’s Day weekend in a soggy tent might not sound like the perfect getaway for most families.

New York Trying to Make Lemonade Out of Lemons

Governor Hochul said the early opening is a way to keep the NASCAR tradition strong in New York, despite the schedule shakeup. The three-day event will feature the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the Cup Series finale on Sunday.

Watkins Glen International President Dawn Burlew thanked the state for its efforts, saying it will give fans “the opportunity to truly enjoy all that Watkins Glen has to offer.” The local chamber of commerce also praised the decision, calling it a smart response to NASCAR’s unexpected move.

Even with the early opening, there’s no guarantee the economic hit will be fully avoided. The August race traditionally drew thousands of fans who spent the weekend exploring the region’s wineries, restaurants, and attractions under the summer sun. Whether that same energy will show up on a chilly, muddy May weekend remains to be seen.

Reservations for the early camping weekend open October 27 at 9 am, and officials say they expect the 100 available sites to go quickly.

