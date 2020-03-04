Believe it or not, plenty of NASCAR drivers are fans of rock and metal, and they've shown it throughout the years by sporting logos of big artists on their vehicles during races.

KISS, unsurprisingly, were represented on a Chevy years back. Activision's guitar-simulator Guitar Hero sponsored a few cars as well, specifically with their Aerosmith and Metallica editions.

Slayer were due to have a car themed after them in August of 2019 with Rick Ware Racing, but the plug was pulled after the group's "image and beliefs" were deemed unfit for the occasion.

Some of the cars just feature the logo, while others are colored entirely to match the band's aesthetic. Scroll through the gallery below to see some NASCAR cars based on rock and metal artists.

13 Rock + Metal Bands Featured on NASCAR Vehicles