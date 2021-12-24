North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley.

Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.

I'm serious. North Pole is a little hamlet in New York that's just over 10 miles from Lake Placid.

Google Maps

It's about a 3 and a half hour sleigh ride from the Hudson Valley but the place looks fantastic. The attraction is so much more than just a spot on the map. It's an amusement park that's dedicated to keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

Check out these cool pictures of Santa's Workshop at North Pole.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

There's a thrilling roller coaster ride.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

There's a beautiful carousel to enjoy.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

Santa live here too.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

Here's where the elves make the toys for good little girls and boys.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

There's fake reindeer that the kids can ride.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

There's even real reindeer.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

The park is a miniature village that offers so much festive activities.

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

Yes, you can actually send those letters to a town nearby. It's apparently has a post office!

Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York

You May Be From the Hudson Valley if Your Christmas Card Includes... If you included any of these things on your Christmas Card this year, or anytime really, I think it is safe to say you are from the Hudson Valley.