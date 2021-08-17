No Mask Needed at Anti-Vax Festival in Hudson this Weekend?
Festival in a Field is a self-described "family friendly day of music, performers, food and fun"! An anti-vaxers Woodstock if you will. The event will take place Saturday August 21st in Hudson and proceeds benefit Children's Health Defense, ICAN, New York Stands Up and local health freedom groups.
This festival is being organized by DoWeNeedThis.org. According to their website, Do We Need This? is a group of "local, informed citizens (farmers, educators, parents, doctors and more) of Columbia County, NY imagining our own future — a future that includes medical freedom and democracy for all.
The goal of 'Do We Need This?' is to make Columbia County a sanctuary, exempt from rogue state and federal health mandates. They stand against mandated COVID vaccines, mandated yearly boosters, masks, fear-mongering, lockdowns and school closures.
With the Delta Variant of COVID-19 increasing it's presence, there is an increased plea for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. We have also seen some concert venues, gyms and restaurants adopt the mask policy once again. In Manhattan it is now required to show proof of vaccination in order to dine inside a restaurant. There will be none of that at the festival in Hudson this weekend.
One way to get their word out is to organize protests, rallies and in this case, a festival. On Saturday, rain date Sunday, there will be live music from:
- Action Figures 432
- Journey Blue Heaven
- Red Thread
- Joe Elmo
- Joey Dugan
- Ekachakra
- Lisa LIpkin & Jay Hitt
- Vita Kay Duo
- Tomoko
You can also enjoy organic food, vendors and overnight camping.