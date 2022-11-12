See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.

Their new Sherwood digs, bought for $6.9 million with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, have similar features to their last L.A. area home in Westlake Village. Both were Mediterranean-themed with stucco and terracotta-roofs, surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens. Both have incredible pool areas and impressive fire pits. And both are ornately decked out on the inside.

Although Nikki and his wife maintain a primary residence and ranch in Wyoming, this pad leaves them plenty comfortable when they are back on the West Coast. Let's check out what nearly seven million bucks gets you in this tony neighborhood that other celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone call home.