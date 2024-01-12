We all know that the Hudson Valley is known for many things however lately the Hudson Valley has been getting attention for something that's not exactly positive. In recent months there have been a number of serious car accidents that have taken place on our major roadways, many of them have resulted in people being hurt and some even worse than that.

Thursday Night Accident in Goshen

This particular low light brings us to now, where information is circulating regarding an accident that occurred last night. The incident is currently still under investigation and not everything is known but authorities have released some information.

The accident reportedly occurred last night in Goshen around 8pm. A car managed to drive off the road and into a wood area and crashed into a tree not far from the Fletcher Street exit.

Fire Department and other emergency officials quickly arrived on scene and tended to the driver of the vehicle, who had sustained what were called "serious injuries". News 12: Hudson Valley reported that the driver was quickly taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The accident was severe enough that when emergency personnel arrived on scene, the call was made to shut down route 17. While emergency personnel and investigators were at the scene, the Westbound side of Route 17 was closed. Reports now indicate though that as of early this morning, the Westbound side of Route 17 has been reopened.

Questions Needing Answers

With a situation such as this having happened so recently, it would be ridiculous to think authorities would have everything answered as of right now. That being said, there are many questions which still deserve answers. First and foremost, the health of the driver, which here's to hoping that driver makes a full recovery.

It was also mentioned that authorities in their investigation are still trying to determine whether or not anyone else besides the driver was in the vehicle? Plenty of other questions also exist like what could have caused the driver to fly off the road the way they did.

As the investigation continues, we will also do our part to provide any updates if or when new information regarding this accident is released.

