Nick Lowe at The Colony Rescheduled for 6/19/21

I think that one of the things people miss most during this pandemic is going to live shows. And there were some really great shows scheduled. Fortunately, many of those shows are being rescheduled and the Nick Lowe show at The Colony in Woodstock now has a new date, June 19, 2021.

Nick Lowe has made his mark as a producer for such stars as Elvis Costello, Graham Parker and The Pretenders, songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, and has a reputation as a musicians’ musician. Lowe brings wit and understated excellence to every performance, leading Ben Ratliff of the New York Times to describe his live show as “elegant and nearly devastating.” Nick will be playing with Los Straitjackets, who are also his backing band for his latest album.

For more information about Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, other shows at The Colony, or to find out how to get your tickets for the show, check out the event facebook page.