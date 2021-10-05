News Flash: No Surprise October’s This Mammals Appreciation Month

Can anyone really say that they are surprised to find out that October is "Bat Awareness Month?" Obviously, these little flyers have made their way into most peoples annual Halloween decorations, but unlike the paper and plastic version, the real bats, the mammals could use a little bit of your help.

5 Ways to Help Bats Here in the Hudson Valley

There are many things that bats do for the environment, yes, they can get in your house and drive you and your pets nuts, but they do a fair amount of good as well.

You can put up a Bat House in your yard. The houses give them a safe place to nest and to raise their young. Bat Houses are fairly inexpensive and can be purchased at most hardware stores or through a place like the Dutchess County Soil & Wildlife Conservation.

If you have a lot of flying insects around your home, you might encourage Bats to live near, because they are insectivorous. That is a big word that means they like to eat insects. In some ways, they are natural bug control for your yard, eating tremendous amounts of insects each night.

If you are a gardener and would like a little extra help in your garden, from bats, bees or butterflies, create a "Pollinator Garden." Plant certain flowers that will attract bees and butterflies during the day and then bats at night. Pollinators help to bring pollen to your flowers and plants, continuing the life cycle. Ask the staff at your local garden center for help on which plants are right for your neck of the woods.

Another way to attract bats to your yard, is to add a water source. Granted this maybe a challenge during the winter months, but bats (during normal night activities) loose a tremendous amount of fluid each day. Pretty much they work so hard flying at night that they get easily dehydrated. A water source in your yard will help them replace that missing hydration.

Lastly, and this one might surprise you, but (as long as it isn't in a position to hurt anyone or your house) keep some dead trees on the property. Bats are known to use them as shelter, plus they can be full of insects, which provide food and shelter in one dead tree. Again, make sure that it is safe to have that tree in your yard, as far as it won't fall on anyone or fall on your house.

These are just a few ways to help out the bats during October, Bat Appreciation Month, 2022. What did you think I was going to suggest? Watch all of the Batman movies and debate over which actor played the roll the best? Well, you can do that too.

