Newburgh, Wappingers, Arlington, New Paltz to Start School Online

A number of school districts won't allow students back into the classroom in September.

All Newburgh students will start the school year off with online learning, according to the Newburgh Enlarged City School District reopening plan.

Newburgh students will spend all of September with remote learning with the hope of transitioning to a hybrid schedule for in-person and remote learning beginning in October.

During a recent board meeting, the New Paltz Board of Education elected to postpone the start of in-person instruction for the 2021 school year.

"This decision was not easy but was driven by our responsibility to provide a safe environment for all, one that will incorporate all of the protections, protocols, and procedures required under the guidelines from the Department of Health and the NYS Dept of Education. Currently, there are significant delays in the supply chains preventing our ability to acquire many of the necessary elements needed for a safe reopening," the New Paltz Board of Education writes on the New Paltz Central School District website.

New Paltz officials say they will reconsider in-person classes again at the end of September.

The Arlington Central School District has plans to start the school year off with remote learning and then switch to a hybrid-mode for the first few weeks with a full hybrid schedule starting on Sept. 21. Parents can also choose for their child to receive remote instruction.

Suffern Central School District announced on Wednesday all four-thousand students will start the year off with remote learning.

"In consideration of the complexities involved and concerns regarding the current COVID-19 testing capacity in our community, the Suffern Central School District has made the difficult, but necessary decision to reopen in a fully remote format in September. We will follow the robust remote model outlined in our reopening plan. If, at the end of September, reopening schools across our region has been deemed successful, we will phase in the hybrid learning model, also outlined in our plan," Acting Superintendent Lisa Weber stated.

Wappinger students also won’t be going back to the classroom next month. In a letter sent to parents, officials said the Wappingers Central School District "does not have the capability to open schools with an in person model.” Dutchess County's largest school district plans to phase in hybrid learning in October.