Hudson Valley Cops Searching For ‘Armed’ New York Suspect

A potentially "armed and dangerous" man is on the run after a bank robbery in the Hudson Valley. The police are asking for your help.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at about 12:15 p.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department was dispatched to Walden Savings Bank at 5239 RT 9W in the Town of Newburgh for the report of a bank robbery.

Town Of Newburgh, New York Bank Robbery

Responding officers, who arrived on the scene in just a few minutes, quickly learned the suspect fled the bank on foot, heading through the Morehead Honda parking lot.

Bank employees told police a man entered the bank around 12:10 p.m., went directly to a teller and passed a note that demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of money was given to the man, who immediately fled the bank at approximately 12:13 p.m.

Orange County, New York Bank Robber Suspect Still On The Run

An extensive search of the area was completed by the Town of Newburgh Police Department with the assistance of the New York State Police and the NYSP Aviation Unit, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

A Hudson Valley Post reader, who lives near the bank, told Hudson Valley Post she was told police were searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

While the incident is still under investigation, police are requesting any public assistance.

"If you were driving in the area in either direction on RT 9W between the bank and Marlboro and have a dashcam on your vehicle (between the hours of 11:50am and 12:30pm) or if you have a business on RT 9W that has cameras in that area. Any calls can be made to TNPD @ 845-564-1100 and ask for Detective O’Connell or Detective Sisia," the Town of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

Description Of Suspect

The man was described as possibly Arabic or Middle Eastern, approximately late 30s or early 40s.

The man was wearing a white/tan sweatshirt, jeans, a black medical face mask and a blue baseball cap.

