Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh

Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino before the doors opened to the public

The New Casino in Newburgh, NY

"A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was all the Facebook post read, along with a photo from the parking lot. The simple post has now gone viral in the Hudson Valley, with over 500 people adding their opinion on the new business. To say things were divided would be an understatement.

Facebook

Haters Gonna Hate...

"What could go wrong!", came the first sarcastic comment. "That won't last", said another pessimist. "Wow putting another casino in an area where they can profit off of already struggling folks. Great job", said a resident who was able to combine both pessimism and sarcasm. Not everyone was here for the hate, though.

Facebook

The Positive Response

"Nice to see money being well spent into a dead space that nobody was coming for. Visited last night and its beautiful inside. It’s better to see it thriving vs. it sitting dead all these years", said a Montgomery woman. "I am going through the comments. So far the negatives seem to be from people who don’t show where they live and from outside of the area", said an internet sleuth. There was one thing, however, that everyone could agree on...

Opening ceremonies at the Newburgh Mall

Whether people were actually interested in the casino, or just went to hate, the building (and parking lot) seemed to be at absolute capacity. "The mall parking lot was packed", said one woman. "Just drove by the casino and the mall parking lot is PACKED, must be 100+ cars in the parking lot", observed another. In fact, the casino was offering a shuttle on opening night just to accommodate the extra traffic.

While a report of a forthcoming parking garage has not been verified, it certainly looks like the casino had a successful opening week. How well it does in the future remains to be seen. Check out more photos of opening week below.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.