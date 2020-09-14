New Yorkers Encouraged to Go “Car Free” for Climate Week

Agencies and authorities in New York State have launched the "Car Free for Climate" campaign as part of the state's recognition of climate week 2020.

The idea behind this campaign is to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging New Yorkers to pledge not to drive their vehicle for at least one day during climate week.

One of New York's goals is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, which is supported by "Car Free for Climate".

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

Transportation is the largest source of New York's greenhouse gas emissions. We need an all hands-on deck approach to reducing emissions and we are encouraging all New Yorkers to join us in this effort. New York can and should be an example for the rest of the nation to follow and taking the Car Free for Climate pledge is a great way to start.

To participate, New Yorkers can pledge to not drive at least one day during the campaign.

There are many ways New Yorkers can go Car Free for Climate, such as reducing trips by combining errands into a single day, using public transit, walking to the neighborhood pizza place, or other things within walking or biking distance.