New York Worker Killed on Saint Paddy’s Day in Hudson Valley

A New York man is dead following a freak accident on Saint Patrick's Day in the Hudson Valley.

The fatal incident happened on a construction site at a strip mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh Thursday afternoon.

On Saint Patrick's Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, the Town of Newburgh Police Department was called to 1431 Rt 300 for a man injured in an industrial accident.

Google Google loading...

Upon arrival, Town of Newburgh Police, along with Town of Newburgh EMS and Winona Lake FD, arrived on the scene to find the victim deceased.

The location is the construction site for the new Home Goods being built off Route 300, in the Marshalls Plaza.

Google Google loading...

Police later identified the worker as 36-year-old Lungo Oleg from Brooklyn, New York.

The 36-year-old was pinned in a knuckle boom that was being used to offload steel beams from a truck, police say.

Mobile crane operating by lifting and moving electric generator Bogdanhoda loading...

Authorities believe a boom crane malfunctioned causing Oleg to become trapped inside of the machine.

Oleg was operating the vehicle as an employee of Chesakle Enterprises out of East Jewett, New York, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

The 36-year-old Brooklyn man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man holding blue helmet close up shih-wei loading...

"While there appears to be no criminality, OSHA will be assisting police with an ongoing investigation. Also assisting at the scene were Town of Newburgh Code Compliance and the Orange County Medical Examiners office," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

12 Car Brands That May Be Difficult To Insure In New York

At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens in New Location Rossi & Sons Alimentari at Eastdale Village Town Center