New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley.
On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man.
New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York
The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police Department responded to Long Alley in Hudson, New York around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
Hudson Police Department confirmed a man who works for a disposal company was crushed by the dumpster. First responders arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures.
However, the worker was pronounced dead on the scene, according to News 10.
New York Worker Killed By Falling Dumpster In Columbia County, New York
Witnesses at the scene told police the dumpster dropped on the man while it was being lowered from a truck, according to WNYT 13.
The man's name was not released.
Fatal Work Accident Under Investigation In Hudson
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is now investigating.