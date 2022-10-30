New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club

A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club.

On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation.

Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley Soccer Club

A ball for street soccer football under the sunset ray light. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Natee127 loading...

Garcia was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, both felonies. Garcia is accused of stealing from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club.

Between 2020 and 2022 Garcia embezzled over $95,000 from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club, police say. The nonprofit soccer club is for youth athletes.

"Founded in 1992, the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club (RVSC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and advancement of youth soccer. We take pride in our wide-range of programs, both recreational and competitive, that provide players of all interest and skill levels an opportunity to enjoy the sport of soccer," the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club states on its website.

New York Teacher Stole From Rockland County Youth Club, Police Say

Garcia is a teacher in the Hudson Valley. He's a teacher at Suffern High School in the Suffern Central School District, according to his Linkedin.

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Garica was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court and based upon the present charges was released without bail, police say. His next court appearance is scheduled in November.

17 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list:

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York