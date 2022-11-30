New York State Sets New Record For ‘Clean’ Jobs, Helps With COVID

A new record was set in New York State that officials say is helping New York recover from the COVID pandemic.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced New York State set a record level of clean energy jobs.

New York State reached a record level of 165,000 workers at the end of 2021.

"More New Yorkers than ever before are employed with family-sustaining clean energy jobs and are actively helping New York build a workforce that can meet the demands of the future," Hochul said.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Officials believe his record is helping lead New York's COVID recovery by recouping the clean energy jobs lost in 2020.

"Although COVID-19 greatly impacted the entire economy over the last few years, we have seen how the clean energy industry has led the way in our recovery," Hochul added. "This year's Clean Energy Industry Report shows what I have always known to be true of New Yorkers - that we are resilient, and we keep moving forward in the face of adversity."

Clean Energy Jobs Helping New York Recover From COVID Pandemic

Solar panel and wind turbine farm clean energy. Blue Planet Studio loading...

Hochul released a new report that shows clean energy rebounded faster from COVID than almost every other industry across New York State, including education and retail trade.

"New York State is building a green economy and reinforcing its infrastructure for a more sustainable future," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said. Our clean energy industry investments and continued focus on workforce development are creating the jobs of tomorrow, and training the talent to fill them."

At the end of 2021, 165,055 New Yorkers had clean energy jobs compared to 157,686 in 2020.

Career Fair Justin Sullivan / Getty Images loading...

Green jobs in the Empire State grew nearly 5 percent from 2020 to 2021, gaining over 7,000 jobs.

"Establishing a strong clean energy workforce goes hand in hand with advancing the vital work that needs to be done across all industry sectors to meet our ambitious climate goals," President and CEO of NYSERDA Doreen M. Harris said.

