New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death

A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away.

On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales.

New York State Police Sergeant, Former NYPD, Passes Away

Morales passed away on Friday, October 28, from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, according to New York State Police.

He served with the State Police for over 17 years. He retired just a few weeks ago, on October 20, 2022. Sergeant Morales was assigned to Troop T at the time of his retirement.

"On Saturday, October 29, State Police and NYPD members gathered at Memorial Sloan Ketting Hospital in NYC to pay their final respects, before escorting Sgt. Morales home. Rest in peace, Sgt. Morales," Nigrelli stated.

Morales was a member of the New York Police Department (NYPD) during his assignment to the World Trade Center search and recovery efforts.

Morales joined the New York State Police in early 2005.

New York State Police Sergeant From Catskill, New York Dies

Morales is from Catskill, New York. He passed away at the age of 42. He's survived by his wife and two children, according to his obituary.

"Ivan loved nothing more than being a dad and watching the New York Yankees," his obituary states.

Morales will be laid to rest on Thursday in Catskill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greene County Women's League Cancer Patient Aid or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

