New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again

More people are leaving New York State than any other state.

“If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere."

Of course, those famous words are from Frank Sinatra. It appears many New York State residents feel they made it here and can make it anywhere.

New York State Loss Over 180,000 Thousand Residents

That's because the Empire State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Between July 2021 and July 2022 New York State lost 180,341 residents. If you go back to April 2020, over a half-million Empire State residents moved out of New York State.

California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Louisiana round out the top 5 for population loss. Nearly 114,000 moved out of California while over 104,000 left Chicago.

Many Moving To Florida, Texas, North Carolina

Many people leaving New York State are heading south. Texas, Florida and North Carolina lead the nation in terms of numeric growth.

Texas gains 470,000, Florida added 416,000 and North Carolina grew by 133,000.

Reasons Why So Many People Are Leaving New York State

It's not fully clear why so many are leaving New York State. Officials believe the COVID pandemic could have been a trigger to cause people to move south.

Other reasons could be New York's high tax rate and high cost of living.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to stop people from fleeing the state by making New York the most business and worker-friendly state in the nation.

