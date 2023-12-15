New York State Leads the Country For Sleep Disorders?

The National Institute of Health says you should get seven to nine hours of sleep an night. Those getting less than seven hours consistently tend to experience more health issues, according to the institute.

But sometimes it's not as easy as it may sound. According to a recent study, New York state has a bit of sleeping issue.

A number of factors may be keeping you up at night such as; stress, certain medications, too much caffeine, irregular sleep times, or certain mental illness factors.

Is New York the Most Sleep Deprived State?

Each Night conducted a study of the most sleep deprived states in the U.S. and the result may not be so good for New York. The website says they went through internet search histories for certain terms like "insomnia", "sleep apnea", and so forth, for their analysis.

According to Each Night, New York sought more answers on sleep disorders than any other state, averaging a monthly search volume of 569.86 for every 100,000 residents. The study says that "insomnia" was the most searched for sleep disorder, with 28,600 searches in 2023.

What Counties in New York State Have the Longest Life Expectancies?

The overall life expectancy in the United States has declined to 76.4 years, which is the shortest it’s been in nearly two decades, according to data from the CDC posted at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's website.

New York State Sees Biggest Drop

New York state took quite a hit over the past few years. According to numbers from the CDC, New York state saw the biggest decline in life expectancy in the nation, from 80.7 years in 2019 to 77.7 in 2020. The CDC found that the steep decline was mainly due to factors such as COVID-19 and rising drug overdoses.

But if you want to break it down even further with the state, what counties in New York have the longest life expectancies?