Police say a man was arrested and charge with impaired driving after being pulled over on major interstate Sunday afternoon. Officials say the changes were upped after the suspect was found to be traveling with a child in their vehicle at the time.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

Man Arrested For Aggravated DWI in New York's Lower Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 7, troopers arrested a 39-year-old New Jersey man for aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child (Leandra’s Law), speeding, and other traffic violations.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., troopers say that they observed a 2025 Mazda CX-9 speeding northbound on Interstate 87 and initiated a traffic stop in the Village of Ardsley.

A trooper on duty sad that they observed several indicators of impairment, including slurred speech, diminished reflexes, and the odor of alcohol. A minor was located in the rear of the vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect was taken into custody for Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law and transported to the State Police barracks in Tarrytown for processing. New York State Police reports that the suspect provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent, which is over one and a half times over the legal limit.

The suspect was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Ardsley Court in late September.