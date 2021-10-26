New York Sports Legend Will Meet Fans at Hudson Valley Business
A Hall-of-Famer is coming to spend time with fans in the Hudson Valley.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Yankee legend Mariano Rivera will meet and greet fans at Mr. Auto Body in Chester on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Rivera was in Chester last November for the opening of the business.
Mr. Auto Body is located at 30 Lehigh Avenue in Chester.
Rivera's son owns Mr. Auto Body.
Mariano Rivera Jr. was born in Westchester County. He attended Iona Prep but didn't play baseball until his senior year of high school. He attended Quinnipiac University but transferred to Iona College in New Rochelle after one semester. In 2015, at Iona, he was named the MAAC Pitcher of the Year.
As a special treat for Yankee fans, Rivera will be wearing his Yankees uniform.
The Meet and Greet includes meeting Rivera, getting an item signed and a photo with Mo. Tickets start at $200.
Rivera recently put his Hudson Valley home on the market. Take a look at photos below:
MLB Legend Selling 'Home-Run' Hudson Valley Home
Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.