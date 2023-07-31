New York School Mocked for Black Turf on Football Field

Imagine playing on a black field while wearing a black uniform on a hot day.

I've both played and watched a lot of football but I think this is the first time I have ever seen a black turf football field. How about you? I have seen a lot of green colored fields and I have even seen blue fields. This is a first for me and it also looks like it has surprised many others as well.

Last week SUNY Morrisville unveiled their new track and field and it has stunned football fans all over the country.

Here is a video of the bizarre football field that was uploaded on X (Twitter).