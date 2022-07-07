New York Restaurant One Of ‘Best Hidden Gem’ Restaurants in U.S.

A New York restaurant is among the "best-hidden gem" restaurants in America.

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported on 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dutchess County, New York. Some of these local hidden gems are found tucked away in quiet parts of Dutchess County while others are hidden in plain sight.

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dutchess County, New York

loading...

All received rave reviews online. Restaurants from Millbrook, Beacon, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger Falls and Fishkill made our list. The full list is down below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

This got us wondering, what's the best-hidden gem restaurant in all of New York State? Could it be an eatery from the Hudson Valley? Maybe one we profiled in our Dutchess County hidden gems article.

A quick Google search took me to a recent article from 24/7 Wall St. titled "Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State."

To craft the list, 24/7 Wall St. "consulted reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites, including Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, Gayot, Thrillist, Reader’s Digest, and Eater, as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state."

So what's New York's hidden gem restaurant?

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in New York State

Google Google loading...

24/7 St. believes Salt of the Earth Bistro in Lake Placid is New York's hidden gem.

"The menu is packed with enticing revelatory dishes, such as Filipino spiced pork belly, Venison Brunswick stew, and Gambian peanut stew, along with more traditional beef, chicken, and fish choices served with unique garnishes and sides," 24/7 Wall St. states about New York's hidden gem.

Lake Placid, New York Restaurant Named New York's Hidden Gem Restaurant

After learning about Salt of the Earth Bistro I had to do my own research on this "hidden gem."

Google Google loading...

Salt of the Earth Bistro is located at 5956 Sentinel Road in Lake Placid, New York.

According to the eatery's Facebook Salt of the Earth Bistro offers "twisted food from traditional roots."

The menu is internationally inspired. The chef/owner, Andrea was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. She attended Paul Smith's College in New York and after college worked in Alaska, before returning to New York State.

Her love for travel and exotic flavor helped shaped her cooking style and the menu at Salt of the Earth Bistro.

What's In The Name

Google Google loading...

Salt of the Earth Bistro's website explains how Andrea came up with the eatery's unique name.

"Definition of the salt of the earth: a very good and honest person or group of people; basic fundamental goodness; a person or group considered as embodying simplicity and moral integrity," the website states. "It is our mission to live up to the name we have chosen, every single day. If something is not up to your satisfaction, please let your server know so we can have you leave happy!"

Now back to the "hidden gems" from Dutchess County. The full list is below.

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dutchess County, New York

The Hudson Valley's 11 Strangest Things Found While Hiking