New York Reaches ‘New Milestones’ in Regards to COVID Vaccine

Gov. Cuomo shared what he says is milestone news about the vaccination efforts in New York but warns "we cannot get cocky with COVID."

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced he hopes the United States can celebrate its independence from coronavirus by July 4. Biden's goal is to have 70 percent of all U.S. adults to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Independence Day.

Following Biden's announcement, it appears Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tweaked how he updates New Yorkers on the vaccine progress in New York, to align with Biden's goal.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 58.8 percent of all New York adults have at least one vaccine dose while 45.6 percent of all New York adults have completed the vaccine series.

"Thanks to our dedicated providers, we continue to surpass new milestones in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated," Cuomo said. "Spring weather is here, but we cannot get cocky with COVID, so I urge everyone to get vaccinated and to continue practicing safety guidelines."

Recently, Cuomo's office has only released statistics about the percentage of all New Yorkers vaccinated. Those numbers were also released on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 47.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose while 36.4 percent have completed their vaccine series. Cuomo adds more than 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.49 percent, the lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since Oct. 28, 2020.

