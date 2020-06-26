New York Reaches ‘New Milestone’ in Fight With COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York has COVID-19 "under control" as the state reaches a new milestone.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March 18.

"Today NY reached a new milestone," Cuomo said on Twitter while sharing the hospitalization numbers. "Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart."

On Thursday, there were 996 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York State, down from a peak of approximately 18,825 hospitalizations on April 12, according to the governor.

"After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started," Cuomo said in a press release. "Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we're saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don't want to go back."

Thursday's COVID-19, from the governor's office, is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization - 996 (-75)

Patients Newly Admitted - 68 (-29)

Hospital Counties - 32

Number ICU - 270 (-20)

Number ICU that are intubated - 167 (-23)

Total Discharges - 70,010 (+110)

Deaths - 17

Total Deaths - 24,800

Of the 67,642 tests conducted in New York State on Wednesday, 749, or 1.1 percent, were positive. 1.1 percent of the tests performed in the Hudson Valley came back positive.