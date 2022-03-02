New York Man, Woman Shot By Police in Hudson Valley
A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by police in the Hudson Valley. A woman was also shot and sent to the hospital.
New York State Police provided a lot more information regarding the officer-involved shooting in Fishkill.
Police in Dutchess County continue to investigate a police-involved shooting at a popular apartment complex.
