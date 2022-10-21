New York Man Murdered Outside Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars for murder following an "intensive" investigation.

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 28-year-old Brandon Williams of White Planes was found guilty of the 2020 murder of Deron Strange. Strange was 35 years old at the time of his murder.

Westchester County, New York Man Found Guilty Of Murder in White Plains

Williams was found guilty on Oct. 14, of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies. following a five-week trial

On May 27, 2020, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Williams approached the 35-year-old victim in the parking lot of his home on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in White Plains.

Williams used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot Strange fatally, officials say. Williams chased the victim around the parking lot and continued to shot him five times, striking him twice in the abdomen and pelvis.

Strange was taken to White Plains Hospital, where he died. The White Plains Police Department arrested the Willams at a hotel in Harrison on May 29, 2020, following what's described as an "intensive" investigation, with assistance from the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Williams faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 15 years to life in state prison to a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on December 5, 2022.

