New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.

"Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Police Activity on span, EASTBOUND. Right lane closed at West End of span. Use caution," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook just before 10 p.m . on Sunday.

The advisory on the bridge was cleared just before midnight on Sunday.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed more details.

Cornwall, Orange County, New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River

New York State Police responded to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge for a report of a jumper around 9:30 am on Sunday. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man from Cornwall, New York exited his vehicle on the eastbound lane of the bridge and jumped from the right shoulder.

The man was found deceased in a grassy area below the bridge, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police did not release the Cornwall man's name.

