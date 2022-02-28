New York Man Dies in Fiery Crash in Hudson Valley

A fiery crash on a highway in the Hudson Valley led to the death of one person.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., New York State Police from Troop T responded to a reported crash on I-287 in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.

Troop T of New York State Police is dedicated to policing on the Thruway System.

"The principal mission concern for Troop T is to increase safety on the roadway and reduce fatal and personal injury auto accidents," New York State Police says about Troop T.

Google Google loading...

The preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old George S. Wilkinson of White Plains, New York was driving eastbound in the left-hand lane at a high rate of speed when he veered into the center lane and struck a vehicle, according to New York State Police.

Google Google loading...

Wilkinson lost control of his vehicle, which crossed all three lanes and went over the guide rail, striking a large sign and catching fire, officials say.

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New York State Police.

The other car was driven by 51-year-old Leah D. Gardiner of Stamford, CT, police say. Gardiner was not injured.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored