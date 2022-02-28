New York Man Dies in Fiery Crash in Hudson Valley
A fiery crash on a highway in the Hudson Valley led to the death of one person.
On Thursday around 10 p.m., New York State Police from Troop T responded to a reported crash on I-287 in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
Troop T of New York State Police is dedicated to policing on the Thruway System.
"The principal mission concern for Troop T is to increase safety on the roadway and reduce fatal and personal injury auto accidents," New York State Police says about Troop T.
The preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old George S. Wilkinson of White Plains, New York was driving eastbound in the left-hand lane at a high rate of speed when he veered into the center lane and struck a vehicle, according to New York State Police.
Wilkinson lost control of his vehicle, which crossed all three lanes and went over the guide rail, striking a large sign and catching fire, officials say.
Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New York State Police.
The other car was driven by 51-year-old Leah D. Gardiner of Stamford, CT, police say. Gardiner was not injured.
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.