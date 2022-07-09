New York Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Roommate
After a nearly 6-month investigation, a New York City man was arrested for allegedly murdering his former roommate in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday, July 1, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced William Pryor of the Bronx was indicted for the alleged fatal shooting of his former roommate in Westchester County back in March 2022.
Bronx, New York Man Accused of Killing Westchester County, New York Roommate
William Pryor, 22, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies. The Bronx, New York man was also indicted for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
"The defendant was arraigned before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court on July 1, 2022, and is currently being held without bail," Rocha stated.
Bronx Man Incidected For Shooting Death of Yonkers, New York Man
It's alleged that Pryor fatally shot 29-year-old Marquis Muniz of Yonkers on March 3, 2022, around 3:40 p.m. in Yonkers, New York. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah confirmed that Pryor and Roach used to be roommates. More details about their relationship weren't released.
It's also alleged that Pryor stole Muniz's cell phone.
Westchester County Murder Suspect Arrested In Croton-on-Hudson
The Yonkers Police Department arrested Pryor on June 30, 2022, in Croton-on-Hudson, following a multi-agency operation with the U.S. Marshals, the Peekskill Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Officials did not announce how their investigation led to the murder charge or why Pryor wasn't arrested until Thursday.
Pryor is scheduled to appear again in court on September 27, 2022.