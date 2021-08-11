New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls Out Andrew Cuomo’s Work Environment

There are about to be a lot of changes with New York State's government leadership over the next several weeks.

On Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo announced that he will be resigning as the Governor of New York, which will be effective in the next 14 days. This comes after many women (former staffers and one current staffer) have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Buffalo native, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, will take over as Governor of New York State. It will be the first time a female has ever held the position of Governor in New York.

Hochul held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and had some strong statements, in regards to Cuomo and his work environment.

Hochul said that "it's very clear that she and Cuomo have not been close, physically or otherwise, and that at the end of her term, no one will ever describe her work environment as toxic."

Hochul also said that there will be turnover in the Executive Chamber and the word "toxic" was used when describing Cuomo's tenure as Governor.

Hochul was born in Buffalo in 1958 and has held the position of Lt. Gov. of New York since 2015.

It's unclear what changes lie ahead and how much turnover will take place, but it's clear that Hochul will run New York State differently than Andrew Cuomo did during his tenure as Governor.

