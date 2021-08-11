New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls Out Andrew Cuomo’s Work Environment

Getty Images

There are about to be a lot of changes with New York State's government leadership over the next several weeks.

On Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo announced that he will be resigning as the Governor of New York, which will be effective in the next 14 days. This comes after many women (former staffers and one current staffer) have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Buffalo native, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, will take over as Governor of New York State. It will be the first time a female has ever held the position of Governor in New York.

Hochul held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and had some strong statements, in regards to Cuomo and his work environment.

Hochul said that "it's very clear that she and Cuomo have not been close, physically or otherwise, and that at the end of her term, no one will ever describe her work environment as toxic."

Hochul also said that there will be turnover in the Executive Chamber and the word "toxic" was used when describing Cuomo's tenure as Governor.

Get our free mobile app

Hochul was born in Buffalo in 1958 and has held the position of Lt. Gov. of New York since 2015.

It's unclear what changes lie ahead and how much turnover will take place, but it's clear that Hochul will run New York State differently than Andrew Cuomo did during his tenure as Governor.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Filed Under: Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, new york state
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top