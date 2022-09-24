Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Check the Kids Car Seat Is Safe

If you are a parent you are probably more aware than others about what needs to happen with a child safety seat, or car seat. When was the last time you had your car seat checked to make sure that it was installed correctly?

All across New York State there are free car seat safety checks, and you should be encouraged to get your car seat checked every few months, not just to make sure that ii is still installed correctly, but also to make sure that it is not a part of a recall.

What should you know about your child's car safety seat?

For most parents this is a refresher, but you might want to double check on the new grandparents or for caregivers who may have a reason to take your kids in their car.

You know that the safest place for your young one is in a safety seat, in the back seat.

Kids under one year-of-age, need to be rear facing, and that is just the beginning.

What is the first thing you should check for when doing a safety seat check-up?

The first thing? Is that seat still the right size for your child? Yes, car seats can be expensive, but your child is worth all the money in the world. The next thing would be to see if there is any movement in the seat. That seat needs to be in there tight.

How can you find out where there is a Child Safety Seat Check in your area?

Finding a seat check can be pretty simple. Use the New York State Training and Events site, click here. They will show you all of the registered safety checks near you. These checks are no cost to you, as well.

