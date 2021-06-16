New York Is One of the Most Fun States in the Country

Living in New York, we complain about a lot. The taxes, the weather, the smell, but there's one thing we can't complain about. And that's the fact that we live in one of the most fun states in the US.

This isn't just a fact we're making up off the top of our heads. WallHub.Com collected all the data and guess what? New York is the 4th most fun state in America.

How in the world did they come up with that information? Lets break it down for you.

According to WalletHub, they collected data from two major categories. Those being Nightlife and Entertainment and Recreation. Then, they used those categories and put them through 26 different metrics. WalletHub explains "Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 indicating the greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective options."

Some "key indicators" of a fun state as reported by WalletHub range "from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita."

Here in the Hudson Valley we have so much fun right in our own backyard. From casinos to State Parks to amusement parks for the whole family.

Resorts World Catskill is one of the top rated casinos in the country, from restaurants and entertainment to shopping and of course gambling. The newly added LEGOLAND New York Resort is a great time for the whole family with rides and tons of tasty treats like green ice cream!

It's no secret that the Hudson Valley has some of the best hiking and biking trails in the state. There's a reason half of NYC escaped to the Hudson Valley during the pandemic.

When it comes to food, we're top notch. We're home to The Culinary Institute of America, there's no competition.

What do you do for fun in New York?

